However, although the sleuth seemed to be in mounting danger, viewers at home couldn’t be happier, with many calling it the best Strike story so far…

Others were quick to praise the chemistry between leads Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger…

But there’s just one problem with the show…

Viewers wondered why the story couldn't be expanded to more episodes.

Career of Evil is only a two-episode mini-series, following the model of previous Strike adaptations The Silkworm (two parts) and The Cuckoo's Calling (three parts).

Which means we’re already halfway through the adaptation of the last of JK Rowling's published Strike novels...

Although the Harry Potter author has another Strike story, Lethal White, planned, it's going to be a while before we see it on screen.

But remember the good news: we get to see the finale of Career of Evil next Sunday. That's not too long a wait, right?

Right, guys?

Maybe not then.

Strike: Career of Evil concludes this Sunday at 9pm on BBC1