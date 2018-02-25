Two convoluted crimes were unpicked and solved by Strike with Robin playing a crucial role in identifying the killers – in fact, he was so impressed that he rewarded his new recruit with a surveillance course at the end of The Silkworm.

Career of Evil catches up with the pair as business is booming at their dingy Soho offices – that is, until Robin is sent a gruesome severed leg in the post. (Dismembered body parts aren't exactly good press, FYI.)

You'll have little problem getting up to speed if you decide to dive in with this third Strike story. But if you want a quick catch-up, look no further than this handy video made by the BBC to educate newcomers – and refresh the memories of fans of the show:

Strike: Career of Evil airs over two parts, starting on Sunday 25th February at 9pm on BBC1