Stephen Moyer channels Christopher Eccleston in Safe House series 2 trailer
The True Blood star takes over the ITV thriller, with a new lead character and a new location
Stephen Moyer is stepping into Christopher Eccleston’s shoes in the second series of ITV drama Safe House, so it’s little wonder he seems to actually channel the former Doctor Who star in its first trailer.
The first instalment of Safe House centred around Eccleston’s ex-police officer, Robert, who was protecting a vulnerable family in his Lake District guest house from a serial killer. It was a success, averaging more than 6m viewers for each episode.
However, shortly after production began on series 2, Eccleston dropped out of the project for “confidential reasons” so it was re-written with a new cast and a new location.
Season two of the series centres around ex-police officer Tom Brook (Moyer), who runs a safe house by the sea in wild and beautiful Anglesey. He’ll have his own thrilling tale to tell, as a case he spent many years working on comes back to haunt him.
And with Zoe Tapper, Jason Watkins and Sunetra Sarker along for the ride, it certainly looks as though it’s got all the ingredients for a decent drama.
Safe House series 2 airs on ITV from Thursday September 7th at 9pm