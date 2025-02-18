And so it was that Disney+ put their money behind A Thousand Blows. When you add Stephen Graham - one of the finest actors of his generation - you get something pretty special.

A blistering tale of survival on the streets of Victorian London, involving bare-knuckle boxing and criminality of many hues, it's all filmed on a set built in an old brewery complex in the capital. A Thousand Blows should be another triumph for Mr Knight.

Elsewhere in this week's issue, catch up with the welcome return of Bergerac, a darker version perhaps of the much-loved 1980s drama, but it's still set in Jersey. A maverick detective solving crime on a very French-influenced island...I wonder where a more recent popular show got the idea?

Robert Viglasky/Disney

Also in this week's Radio Times:

The new drama Dope Girls brings to life the era of clubs and crime in post-First World War London, based on the real-life Queen of crime, "Ma" Meyrick.

Jodie Whittaker hopes Toxic Town and the story of the Corby industrial waste scandal will trigger another Mr Bates moment.

The star of The IT Crowd Chris O'Dowd returns to Ireland for a culture-clash comedy with a touch of Hollywood.

