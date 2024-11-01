Tributes have poured in for the late costume designer, who had an illustrious career working on Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Argylle, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Peaky Blinders and most recently, Prime Video's My Lady Jane.

She had worked with countless stars in her time designing elaborate costumes for film and TV, having worked with the likes of Daniel Craig, Penélope Cruz, Morgan Freeman, Samuel L Jackson, Ryan Reynolds and more.

Leading the tributes to Collie are those who worked with her over the years, including Peaky Blinders lead actor Cillian Murphy. On the announcement of Collie's death, Murphy remembered her and said: "Stephanie was a ferocious talent. She invented the Peaky Blinders look and silhouette that has become iconic across the world."

Similarly, Daniel Craig said Collie was a “joy to work with and will be deeply missed,” while Samuel L Jackson referred to her as a “wonderfully joyous and collaborative part of my process".

Collie's agency, Casarotto Ramsay & Associates, called her a "highly acclaimed, award-winning British costume designer of multiple television series and feature films throughout a long and distinguished career".

Collie began her career working in the sewing room at the BBC with costume designer Susan Coates before going on to work as a wardrobe assistant to Kenneth Branagh on Much Ado About Nothing.

But her career really made its first major splash in 1998 with Guy Ritchie's Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, becoming known for her knack at bringing gangster tales to life.

She later went on to become known as one of the world's top costume designers from her work on Steven Knight's Peaky Blinders, a job which saw her win the Royal Television Society Award for Best Costume Design.

Paying tribute to Collie, director Susanna White said: "Stephanie had a true originality about her sense of design – there was never anything received about what she did. Her work on Woman Walks Ahead was extraordinary – she went back to primary sources and found references for the clothing the Lakota people and Jessica Chastain wore which both made her costumes absolutely truthful to period detail yet gave the film a very contemporary spin.

"She told powerful stories through her work but like her personality her costumes never shouted "look at me" – she was always at pains to make sure that what she did fitted seamlessly into the aesthetic of the whole creative endeavour.

"No matter how stressful a day was she treated everything with her characteristic humour and grace. She will be greatly missed.”