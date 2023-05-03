The factual drama, which is written by Ed Whitmore (Manhunt, Safe House) and made by Severn Screen ( The Pembrokeshire Murders , Hidden/Craith), will be coming to BBC One and iPlayer on Monday 15th May .

Feeling as though there's a crime drama shaped gap in your viewing schedules as of late? Well, Steeltown Murders is here to fix that, as it's now been confirmed when the new BBC series will air.

The new series will air at 9pm on BBC One, with all episodes then available to stream to your heart's content over on BBC iPlayer.

After the first-look images were released last month, it's safe to say that we're all suitably intrigued by the series which is based on a true story.

As per the synopsis for the upcoming drama, the show centres "on the hunt to catch the killer of three young women in the Port Talbot area and the remarkable story of how – in the first case of its kind – the mystery was solved almost 30 years later using pioneering DNA evidence".

Along with the release date announcement, the BBC also released artwork for the series which can be viewed below and gives a grisly taste of what's to come.

The Steeltown Murders cast includes Philip Glenister (Life on Mars) and Steffan Rhodri (Gavin & Stacey) as DCI Paul Bethell and Phil ‘Bach’ Rees respectively, whose younger selves will be played by Scott Arthur (Good Omens) and Siôn Alun Davies (The Sandman).

The series will follow two timelines, one in 1973 and the other in the early 2000s. The contrast in policing methods will be explored as well as chronicling the "forensic breakthroughs of the early noughties".

As the synopsis states: "Steeltown Murders is a portrait of a town dealing with the repercussions of an unsolved case three decades on, and asks if justice can ever truly be found."

The rest of the star-studded cast for the drama includes Keith Allen (The Pembrokeshire Murders, Marcella), Priyanga Burford (Industry, No Time To Die), Sharon Morgan (Yr Amgueddfa, Gangs Of London) and Nia Roberts (Red Rose, Yr Amgueddfa).

Elinor Crawley (Vikings, Ordinary Lies) and Gareth John Bale (35 Awr, Y Pris) will also be joining the series, which has been co-commissioned with BBC Wales, as well as Kriss Dosanjh (The Larkins, Casualty), Matthew Gravelle (Silent Witness, Broadchurch), Amy Morgan (Mr Selfridge, Showtrial), Dyfan Dwyfor (A Very English Scandal, Bang) and more.

Steeltown Murders begins at 9pm on Monday 15th May on BBC One, with all episodes then available on BBC iPlayer.

