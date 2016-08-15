Star Wars actress joins Tim Roth and Christina Hendricks in new Sky drama Tin Star
Rogue One actress Genevieve O’Reilly is added to the cast of the epic new revenge drama set in the Rocky Mountains
Sky’s epic new revenge drama Tin Star has added some extra names to its star-studded cast.
Rogue One and Episodes actress Genevieve O’Reilly will join Tim Roth and Christina Hendricks, who are currently filming the thriller in the Rocky Mountains in Canada.
Also added to the cast are Abigail Lawrie (The Casual Vacancy) , Oliver Coopersmith (Dickensian), Christopher Heyerdahl (True Blood, Hell on Wheels), Stephen Walters (Outlander), Ian Puleston-Davies (Marcella), Roark Critchlow (Pretty Little Liars) Sarah Podemski (Cashing In) and Kevin Hanchard (Orphan Black)
28 Weeks Later writer Rowan Joffe has penned the show, which follows Jim Worth (played by Tim Roth), a former London detective beginning a new life as police chief of the idyllic town of Little Big Bear in the Rockies.
Worth’s new-found utopia is shattered by the opening of an oil refinery nearby, which heralds a wave of drugs, prostitution and organised crime in the town.
More like this
Jim takes a stand, unleashing a sequence of bloody and tragic events that recall his violent, alcoholic past as the line between hero and villain becomes increasingly blurred.
Created by Kudos, the makers of Broadchurch and Humans, Tin Star is set to air on Sky Atlantic in 2017.