Also added to the cast are Abigail Lawrie (The Casual Vacancy) , Oliver Coopersmith (Dickensian), Christopher Heyerdahl (True Blood, Hell on Wheels), Stephen Walters (Outlander), Ian Puleston-Davies (Marcella), Roark Critchlow (Pretty Little Liars) Sarah Podemski (Cashing In) and Kevin Hanchard (Orphan Black)

28 Weeks Later writer Rowan Joffe has penned the show, which follows Jim Worth (played by Tim Roth), a former London detective beginning a new life as police chief of the idyllic town of Little Big Bear in the Rockies.

Worth’s new-found utopia is shattered by the opening of an oil refinery nearby, which heralds a wave of drugs, prostitution and organised crime in the town.

Jim takes a stand, unleashing a sequence of bloody and tragic events that recall his violent, alcoholic past as the line between hero and villain becomes increasingly blurred.

Created by Kudos, the makers of Broadchurch and Humans, Tin Star is set to air on Sky Atlantic in 2017.