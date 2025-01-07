In the final episode, Friend or Foe, violence ensues when the players rebel against the masked men and fight their way through to the control room.

During one of the scenes halfway through the episode, a camera man can be seen in the corner of one of the shots.

However, the moment is seen so briefly, it could have easily been missed by viewers on their first watch.

One X user spotted the editing mishap and shared it on the platform, before another re-shared it and it now has 7.2 million impressions.

We're now a couple weeks on from the release of season 2, and Netflix have been preparing fans for season 3, with the unveiling of a new teaser.

In the clip, which was originally released as a mid-credits scene, three players can be seen entering an arena with the Red Light, Green Light doll Young-hee. But she isn't alone.

The doll has her back turned to the players and is looking directly towards another, Chul-su.

The third and final season is coming to Netflix this year, with creator Hwang Dong-hyuk hinting that it could arrive on the streamer by the autumn.

In an interview with Variety, Hwang Dong-hyuk said: "After season 2 launches, I believe we will be announcing the launch date for season 3 soon. I probably expect that to launch around summer or fall next year.

"But as for the storyline of the third season, Gi-hun having lost everything, including his best friend, and all of his attempts going to failure, it’s now, what is he going to be like? What state is Gi-hun going to be in? And what will he choose to do.

"Will he continue on with the mission? Is he going to give up or persist? And so you’re going to meet our character Gi-hun at a very critical crossroads as we begin the third season.

"Gi-hun will not be the man he was in season 2."

