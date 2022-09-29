Slow Horses season 2 release date confirmed on Apple TV+

The Gary Oldman-starring spy drama will land on the streamer on 2nd December 2022, meaning fans don't have long to wait to catch up with the irascible Jackson Lamb (Oldman) and his team of MI5 agents.

The series is based on Mick Herron's 2010 Slough House novels, and has already been confirmed for seasons 3 and 4. The second season will see the unearthing of long-buried Cold War secrets that threaten to bring carnage to London's streets.

"When a liaison with Russian villains takes a fatal turn," Apple TV+ teased in a synopsis, "our hapless heroes must overcome their individual failings and raise their spy game in a race to prevent a catastrophic incident."

Jack Lowden and Olivia Cooke in Slow Horses. Apple

Joining Oldman in the Slow Horses cast are Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Jonathan Pryce.

It doesn't look like House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke will return after her character's fate was left hanging in the balance following a shot to the head.

Season 2 is set to premiere with a double bill, followed by a weekly release every Friday after that. Apple TV+ also revealed the launch of several other programmes, including The Mosquito Coast's return on 4th November, Mythic Quest's third season landing on 11th November and Little America season 2 on 9th December.

Slow Horses season 2 will land on Apple TV+ on 2nd December 2o22. Season 1 is available now – you can sign up to Apple TV Plus here.

Visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide.

