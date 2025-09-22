While speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com at a special An Evening With Radio Times screening of Slow Horses at the BFI, Mohammed was asked for his favourite moment from season 5 that he's most looking forward to fans seeing.

He said: "I think everyone will appreciate that Slow Horses ends in quite an explosive way and there are lots of twists and turns. And this season definitely does do that as well. There’s a pretty intense action sequence at the end."

Kristin Scott Thomas and James Callis in Slow Horses. Apple TV+

During a Q&A at the event, Mohammed also spoke about how comparisons between his character and the real-life Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, were "inevitable".

He said: "I think that there will inevitably be people who are drawing comparisons to the current Mayor of London, but [...] this was written a while ago.

"Yes, I guess it is quite sad that some of it feels really current now, but he's not based on one particular person. I think he represents a side of politics, which I guess is left-leaning, but he's by no means without fault.

"He's vain, he grandstands a lot, he likes the sound of his own voice, he uses as many things as he can to his own advantage. He tries to score political points."

"So he's dynamic in that way and he's quite complicated. He’s sort of an amalgam of lots of different politicians, really."

Mohammed then quipped: "Can you tell I’ve been briefed?”

This season will also see Hiba Bennani joining the cast as Tara, Roddy Ho's glamorous new girlfriend.

When the Slough House team find out about her, they immediately start to investigate, sure that there must be something wrong.

Slow Horses season 5 releases on 24th September 2025 on Apple TV+

