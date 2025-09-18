Mohammed said: "I think that there will inevitably be people who are drawing comparisons to the current Mayor of London, but [...] this was written a while ago.

"Yes, I guess it is quite sad that some of it feels really current now, but he's not based on one particular person. I think he represents a side of politics, which I guess is left-leaning, but he's by no means without fault. He's vain, he grandstands a lot, he likes the sound of his own voice, he uses as many things as he can to his own advantage. He tries to score political points."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Jack Taylor/Getty Images for SXSW London

He continued: "So he's dynamic in that way and he's quite complicated. He’s sort of an amalgam of lots of different politicians, really."

Mohammed then quipped, "Can you tell I’ve been briefed?”

Mohammed isn't the only new star joining for season 5. Hiba Bennani is also joining the cast, playing Tara, Roddy Ho's glamorous new girlfriend.

They will of course be joined by returning cast members including Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kirstin Scott Thomas, Christopher Chung, Saskia Reeves, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Tom Brooke, James Callis and more.

This season is set to include some crucial scenes between Lowden and Edwards, with Edwards having said that her character Shirley's "relationship with River becomes very important in this series".

