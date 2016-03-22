Instead of broadcasting on 5th April, the new series of The Tunnel will now premiere on Tuesday 12th April at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.

The Tunnel: Sabotage sees a return for Stephen Dillane as English policeman Karl Roebuck and Clemence Posey as his French counterpart Elise Wasserman.

The storyline sees them investigate a complex terror network which, in series one, caused a catastrophic crash of an airliner into the English channel.

Also starring in the drama is Emilia Fox as people trafficker Vanessa Hamilton (below) with The Wire actor Clarke Peters playing Sonny Persaud, a renowned academic whose estranged daughter Rosa suddenly re-surfaces in deadly circumstances.

A Sky spokesperson said: “In light of the tragic events in Brussels, Sky Atlantic has decided to postpone the launch of The Tunnel: Sabotage as a mark of respect. The drama, which contains fictitious scenes of terrorism, will now broadcast on 12th April at 9pm.”

The Tunnel: Sabotage begins on Sky Atlantic on 12th April and will also be available to binge watch via Sky Box Sets