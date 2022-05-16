Burton played the character from the series' first season in 1996 through to its eighth, when Emilia Fox's Dr Nikki Alexander took the lead.

Silent Witness is gearing up for its 25th season starting next week, and as well as the usual returning cast, the series will also see the comeback of its original star Amanda Burton , who steps into the shoes of Dr Sam Ryan after 18 years off screen.

However, while speaking in this week's Radio Times magazine, on sale from Tuesday 17th May, Burton confirmed that she will not be returning to the series full time.

She said: "No. No more Silent Witness. This has been so special and gorgeous, and to be a part of this landmark celebration of the 25th anniversary is enough."

In the interview, Burton also revealed that it took her "by surprise" to be asked back, but called it "pretty gorgeous".

She said: "The team confirmed that it was going to be a very interesting story arc over six episodes, and if I didn’t jump and do it, it would be something I would regret."

Meanwhile Burton's successor Emilia Fox had nothing but praise for the returning star, saying that "Amanda left such an incredible legacy".

"When I took on the role, I was assured I would be playing a totally different character to Sam Ryan, not least because there was no way I could ever fill her shoes," Fox continued. "It was actually so moving, to follow her as a female lead, and what a way to celebrate 25 years.

"When I was asked if I was OK about it, I said I was thrilled, personally and professionally, to welcome her back."

Also back for the 25th season are regular cast members David Caves as Jack Hodgson and Genesis Lynea as Simone Tyler, with the first episode finding the team recruited by Sam to help investigate an assassination.

Read the full interview in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale on Tuesday (17th May) – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.

Silent Witness series 25 starts on Monday 23rd May 2022 at 9pm on BBC One. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news and features.