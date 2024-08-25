Sherwood season 2 release schedule: When are new episodes out?
The new season can't be binge-watched in one go.
At last, a big new drama is taking up the BBC One Sunday night slot and you know what that means – we're in for quite the wild ride if it's being paced out across the weeks to come.
The second season of Sherwood has been anticipated ever since season one went on to be one of the broadcaster's most popular dramas in 2022. So, it's safe to say that plenty of people are waiting patiently for new episodes to drop.
Well, there's good news and bad news. The bad news is that Sherwood season 2 won't be able to be binge-watched in one go and will be released every week. But the good news is that we won't be left waiting for too long as episodes will drop on both Sunday and Monday evenings.
Season 2 "further explores the powerful themes that made the first so resonant to audiences across the UK," according to the synopsis.
"Set in the present day, it introduces two new families that find themselves entangled with the Sparrows, entering a complex web of local gangs, old rivalries, revenge and betrayal."
So, when will new episodes of Sherwood season 2 be available to watch? Read on to find out.
How many episodes of Sherwood season 2 are there?
There are six episodes of Sherwood season 2 in total.
When do new episodes of Sherwood season 2 come out?
Sherwood season 2 debuts on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 25th August at 9pm and is then followed up with the second episode airing the following Monday night at the same time.
New episodes of Sherwood will then be released every Sunday and Monday evening on BBC One and iPlayer across three weeks.
Sherwood season 2 full release schedule
Sherwood season 2 is being released with new episodes every week.
The full release schedule for the BBC drama is as follows:
- Episode 1 – Sunday 25th August at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer
- Episode 2 – Monday 26th August at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer
- Episode 3 – Sunday 1st September at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer
- Episode 4 – Monday 9th September at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer
- Episode 5 – Sunday 15th September at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer
- Episode 6 – Monday 16th September at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer
Sherwood season 2 launches with a bank holiday double bill on Sunday 25th August and Monday 26th August at 9pm, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
