Well, there's good news and bad news. The bad news is that Sherwood season 2 won't be able to be binge-watched in one go and will be released every week. But the good news is that we won't be left waiting for too long as episodes will drop on both Sunday and Monday evenings.

Season 2 "further explores the powerful themes that made the first so resonant to audiences across the UK," according to the synopsis.

"Set in the present day, it introduces two new families that find themselves entangled with the Sparrows, entering a complex web of local gangs, old rivalries, revenge and betrayal."

So, when will new episodes of Sherwood season 2 be available to watch? Read on to find out.

How many episodes of Sherwood season 2 are there?

There are six episodes of Sherwood season 2 in total.

When do new episodes of Sherwood season 2 come out?

Sherwood season 2 debuts on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 25th August at 9pm and is then followed up with the second episode airing the following Monday night at the same time.

New episodes of Sherwood will then be released every Sunday and Monday evening on BBC One and iPlayer across three weeks.

Sherwood season 2 full release schedule

Sherwood season 2 is being released with new episodes every week.

The full release schedule for the BBC drama is as follows:

Episode 1 – Sunday 25th August at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer

Episode 2 – Monday 26th August at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer

Episode 3 – Sunday 1st September at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer

Episode 4 – Monday 9th September at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer

Episode 5 – Sunday 15th September at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer

Episode 6 – Monday 16th September at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer

