David Morrissey and Joanne Froggatt join BBC One crime drama Sherwood

Brand new six-part drama Sherwood is set to take BBC One by storm when it lands on the channel.

Advertisement

A release yet has yet to be confirmed, but the cast has just been announced and there are several big names in the mix, including Red Riding star David Morrissey and Liar‘s Joanne Froggatt.

Written by James Graham, the hard-hitting drama is set in a Nottinghamshire mining village and inspired in part by real events. The BBC has released a synopsis which calls Sherwood “a contemporary drama at the heart of which lie two shocking and unexpected killings that shatter an already fractured community and spark a massive manhunt”.

It adds: “As suspicion and antipathy build, between lifelong neighbours and towards the police forces who descend on the town, the tragic killings threaten to inflame historic divisions sparked during the Miners’ Strike three decades before.”

The latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Morrissey plays DCS Ian St Clair, a lifer in the Nottinghamshire constabulary tasked with finding the link between the killings, a feat that complicates further when he is paired with former rival DI Kevin Salisbury (Hustle and Spooks actor Robert Glenister) for the job.

Liar and Downton Abbey star Froggatt is Sarah, who is about to marry Bally Gill’s Neel. She isn’t too keen on his father, however, played by Sweet Tooth’s Adeel Akhtar.

Alun Armstrong (Breeders), Philip Jackson (Raised by Wolves), Lesley Manville (The Crown) and Lorraine Ashbourne (Bridgerton) and Claire Rushbrook (Enola Holmes) also feature as the inhabitants of the mining town’s whose lives are torn apart by the killings.

The series is billed as a compelling drama that explores “the frayed social and political fabric of modern-day, post-Brexit Britain.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.