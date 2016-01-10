But The Abominable Bride - which had an overnight rating of 8.4m before the figures were consolidated - did have the highest ever audience share for a Sherlock episode, at 40.2%.

The production team said it was very pleased with the figures for the episode which appeared to take the sleuthing duo back to Victorian London as Cumberbatch's Sherlock was engaged in a reverie involving a case of vengeful wives and another deadly battle with arch enemy Moriarty (Andrew Scott).

Producer Sue Vertue said: “We are thrilled to be a hit in both 2016 and 1895.”

More like this

BBC1 controller Charlotte Moore added: "After a two year wait, it's incredible to see the indisputable power of Sherlock bringing the nation together to make it the biggest show of the festive season. It's a tribute to the talented team behind this much loved show."

Advertisement

The next biggest programme of the festive season was the New Year’s Eve London fireworks display which had a consolidated audience of 11.4m.