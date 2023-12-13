Smith is set to star in new Paramount Plus thriller The Castaways alongside Celine Buckens, and to mark the occasion, Smith took part in a Radio Times photoshoot that certainly brought the festive sparkle – and we have some further great snaps from the shoot to share with you.

The Christmas spirit was certainly in the air as Smith poses by herself, smiling on a sofa in a pink velvet matching suit and impressively high silver platform heels.

The photos of Smith range from her laying on top of the bed to in the bathroom, writing a Merry Christmas message on the mirror in lipstick.

Check out the photos below:

Smith will be starring as Lori in the upcoming series, with Buckens as her on-screen sister, Erin, whose holiday turns into a living nightmare.

After having a major argument, the pair go their separate ways, with Lori boarding a plane by herself to Fiji – but it never arrives at the destination.

So, months later, when the investigation has reached a dead end, her sister is shocked to learn that Lori's credit card has been used by none other than the plane's pilot, Mike Brasse (Brendan Cowell).

On the announcement of her involvement in the new show, Smith said: "I’m so excited to be working with Celine Buckens and to be part of this amazing production bringing Lucy Clarke’s best-selling novel to life."

Radio Times Christmas cover.

The Castaways will be coming to Paramount Plus on Tuesday 26th December 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

