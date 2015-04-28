Sheridan Smith, James Nesbitt and Joey Essex in this week's Radio Times
Jeremy Paxman, Joan Bakewell and Jon Stewart also feature in this week's edition
It’s that time again, with another issue of the Radio Times on newsstands, bursting at the seams with interviews, articles and reviews. Here’s what you can expect this week…
-Sheridan Smith on friendship, cancer and death, and how she faced her most challenging role yet
-James Nesbitt on The Missing, and what he finds hardest to leave behind
-TOWIE's Joey Essex is now a political pundit – so is he really as dumb as he makes out, asks Michael Buerk
-Jon Stewart, king of US political satire, meets Emily Maitlis
More like this
-Veteran politician Denis Healey on VE Day, wartime memories and Britain's Great Generation
-Sheila Dillon on how The Food Programme has shaped the nation's love of good food – and given us Gregg Wallace
-The $200m fight: Manny Pacquiao is taking on Floyd Mayweather in a match dubbed the biggest bout in boxing history
Plus, plenty of exciting bonus content on our digital issue, including...
Sheridan Smith's The C-Word photo gallery
Exclusive unseen pictures from Radio Times' shoot of Joey Essex's political journey
And much, much more…
The new issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale from Tuesday 28th of April