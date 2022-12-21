Following the season 3 ending , the show will look very different indeed, with the closure of Moordale Secondary resulting in some students moving away. Absentees will include Lily (Tanya Reynolds) and Ola (Patricia Allison) , among others.

Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood has revealed what her fan-favourite character, who shares her first name, will be facing when the show returns for its fourth season.

Fortunately, one classmate who is returning is Aimee (played by Lou Wood), who will be pushed to strike out on her own after best friend Maeve (Emma Mackey) accepts a scholarship to study abroad.

In an interview with Bustle, Lou Wood gave some tantalising details about season 4 storylines, revealing that her character will be feeling "odd" and "quite off-centre" as the new episodes get started.

“She’s not got her best friend with her, she’s not got a boyfriend for the first time ever," said Lou Wood. "Also, she’s at this new school and she doesn’t have any mates. But what’s so amazing is that through art, Aimee finds something that connects her to herself.”

The BAFTA winner continued: “I’ve always felt that Aimee isn’t stupid, and people think that she is. She’s so astute and emotionally intelligent, and has an incredible imagination.

"This season, she realises that she has a brilliant brain and has got loads to say. It’s all about her figuring out how she wants to express herself. That’s where the art comes into it."

Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) in Sex Education. Netflix

This empowering storyline comes two seasons after a harrowing event in the character's life, when she was sexually assaulted on a bus on the way to school.

The handling of this event earned critical acclaim and remained a pressing topic in the third season. Now, Lou Wood has assured it will continue to reverberate in Sex Education's next chapter.

She added: “From that moment on, Aimee is so changed, and it carries on. What I love about it is that even in season 4, that storyline has not been dropped. It’s still very much present and a part of who she is.”

In addition to Mackey and Lou Wood, Sex Education season 4 will also welcome back Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Gillian Anderson and Connor Swindells among others, while also folding Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy into its growing cast.

Sex Education is available to stream on Netflix.

