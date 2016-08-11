Sequel to American Crime Story OJ Simpson drama to focus on Hurricane Katrina
Season two of the Emmy-nominated show will focus on the Orleans disaster of 2005
America Crime Story: The People vs OJ Simpson was one of the most successful television series of the year, racking up an incredible 22 Emmy nominations. How do you follow a true-crime hit of that scale?
Producers Ryan Murphy and Brad Simpson have revealed that season two will turn to examine the Hurricane Katrina disaster of 2005, continuing the themes of race and the American legal and political system.
"One [theme] is just the intensity, what it was like to be there on the ground, to be in that pressure cooker," Simpson told reporters at the TCA press tour yesterday.
"But also, thematically, the bigger crime, which is that Katrina was something that was predictable that we weren't prepared for, even though we knew it was going to happen. Like OJ, I think it turns a lens back on America and shows some uncomfortable truths about it."
It's an interesting spin on the concept of the crime show, taking it away from something that merely happens in a courtroom to an event that highlight's society's failings as a whole.
It also mirrors Murphy's other series, American Horror Story, which has a different story, theme and characters each season.
The producers confirmed the show will feature a mixture of both famous and ordinary characters. When asked if the actors from season one would reappear, Simpson said he'd like to cast them "if there are roles for them".
More than 1,800 people were killed during Hurricane Katrina, and over 80% of New Orleans was flooded. It caused estimated losses of $125bn (£95.7bn).