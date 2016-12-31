And the interior shots aren’t even done in London. When Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock is shooting walls or solemnly playing the violin, he’s doing it on a roof-less set in Cardiff's Upper Boat Studios.

And as the video below shows, this set was built in 48 seconds. Well, the short film is actually a time-lapse of a much longer construction. But still, watching the memorising set up will make the wait until tomorrow night and the start of Sherlock series four go a little faster.

Sherlock: The Six Thatchers is on New Year's Day at 8:30pm on BBC1