He captioned the post: “Nervously awaiting arrival of secret guest stars.”

Mystery still shrouds the upcoming sixth series, which was green lit by the BBC before series five had even finished.

The fifth series focused on John Corbett (Stephen Graham), a rogue undercover officer who would go to any lengths to catch ‘H’, the corrupt copper at the heart of the Organised Crime Group (OCG).

While the series saw lawyer Gill Biggeloe (Polly Walker) in league with the OCG, AC-12 were yet to prove the true identity of H – with Ted Hastings still under suspicion, despite now having returned to duty..

And we may not have that long to wait until we see more action from AC-12. Line of Duty has previously aired every two years, but Mercurio teased we may see series six sooner.

“I would hope it’s sometime in 2020, next year,” he told exclusively told RadioTimes.com.

“That’s something that we have at the planning stage, so we are working towards a date. We can’t confirm everything until things are in place.”

Line of Duty will return soon to BBC One