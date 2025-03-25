This City Is Ours star Sean Bean is this week's Radio Times cover star
Sean Bean is back on TV as a brutal gangster - but why is he finding it harder to play the tough guy?
When we were told that Sean Bean had agreed to be our cover star, we were all amazed. He is not an actor who normally gives interviews - perhaps he likes to let his work do the talking. But here he comes across as a modest man who in recent years has given some of the best performances on British TV.
Those who first saw him in ITV's adaptations of the Richard Sharpe novels will not be surprised, as he always radiated a certain gritty energy. At a time of great debate about getting more working-class actors and stories onto TV, Bean is an inspiration to many.
And in This City Is Ours, the BBC's brilliant but brutal Sunday-night tale of criminal gangs, he will continue to inspire those who might just feel that an actor's life is for them.
We've also got a fascinating chat in this week's issue with Kate Burton, daughter of another great actor Richard Burton, who tells us about the soft side of her dad and why she still calls his old school drama teacher her grandfather.
Finally, don't forget our fantastic Doctor Who digital bookazine, featuring 20 years of New Who in RT, put together by our brilliant Whovian experts. It's free and available from 28th March here.
Also in this week's Radio Times:
- Actor Ben Miller plays a cancelled author in the new comedy Austin, alongside Sally Phillips
- After 14 years, Bruce Parry is back with remote tribes - and challenging himself like never before
- Kate Burton on the new film focusing on the teenage years of her legendary acting father
