Brought to the screen by showrunner John Glenn (SEAL Team, Eagle Eye), the series is described as " a sweeping, romantic adventure" that will bring "historical authenticity, psychological depth, and a heightened focus on the relationship between Rob and Marian".

The lead role of Robin Hood will be played by actor Jack Patten in his first TV role, while further casting information – including for the role of Marian – has not been disclosed at this time.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

According to a synopsis, the series will follow Rob as he rises as the leader of a band of rebel outlaws following the Norman invasion of England, while Marian infiltrates the power at court as they both work together to thwart royal corruption and bring peace to the land.

Meanwhile, this iteration of the Sheriff is described as "a statesman, a strategist, and a builder of Nottingham itself" who "rules with an iron hand, not out of cruelty, but an unshakable belief that the law, as Normans see it, must be preserved".

Of course, Bean has been a consistent presence on our screens – both small and big – these past few decades, with recent roles including Snowpiercer, Time, Shardlake and Marriage.

Interestingly, his casting comes just shortly after news emerged that another Robin Hood project has just started production – with Jodie Comer and Hugh Jackman both set to star in film The Death of Robin Hood, which is written and directed by A Quiet Place: Day One and Pig filmmaker Michael Sarnoski.

And that version of the story looks to be especially star-studded: Bill Skarsgard, Noah Jupe and Murray Bartlett are all confirmed for supporting roles.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.