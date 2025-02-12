The synopsis for the series says: "As they try to adjust to their new reality, the trauma of their past continues to haunt them and the sinister presence of two hitmen leaves a trail of unease as they search for the missing mother and daughter. As the walls close in on them it becomes clear that the dangerous figure from their past is still a looming threat."

Maya is said to explore topics around identity, predatory male behaviour, and the lengths a parent will go to protect their child, and to have a "darkly comedic, atmospheric tone".

The synopsis asks: "As Anna and Maya navigate their new world, the question remains: will the system protect them, will they ever truly be safe, or will they have to go to extraordinary lengths to protect themselves?"

Haggard, who has written and created the series, as well as starring in it as Anna, said in a statement: "I am so excited that we finally get to share Maya with the world!

"It has been brewing and building in my mind for a long time and I feel extremely fortunate to be able to shine a light on these kinds of stories. I can’t wait to go on this journey with the brilliant and bold Channel 4."

Meanwhile, Ollie Madden, Director of Film4 and Channel 4 Drama, said: "Daisy’s pilot script for Maya had us laughing out loud with its uniquely British take on parenting and the oddities of witness protection schemes – whilst simultaneously being utterly gripping in its no-holds barred thriller storytelling.

"We are huge fans of both Daisy and the first-rate team at Two Brothers and can’t wait to see this compelling series come to life in their hands."

Maya will air on Channel 4.

