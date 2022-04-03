A new teaser trailer for the Peaky Blinders creator's upcoming series SAS: Rogue Heroes has been launched by the BBC, offering fans a first look at the World War Two drama starring Connor Swindells, Jack O'Connell, and Alfie Allen.

Peaky Blinders might be finishing tonight but creator Steven Knight isn't one to put his feet up for long, and the prolific writer has another show coming to BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

The 30-second clip opens with a voiceover declaring: "We are a band of oddities, gentlemen, and pirates," while also setting the scene: Cairo, in 1941.

We then hear Swindells' character ask a recruit why he wants to fight, to which he responds: "I just love killing fascists, sir."

And the trailer manages to fit a lot more into its short run-time, with hints of romance, mystery, and one or two major explosions.

We also get glimpses of several of the high-profile cast, which includes Dominic West (The Crown), Sofia Boutella (The Mummy), and Jason Watkins (McDonald & Dodds).

There's no indication yet of exactly when the six-parter will air, beyond the fact that it is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer at some point in 2022.

Filmed in both the UK and Morocco, the series is described as a fictionalised account of "how the world’s greatest Special Forces unit, the SAS, was formed under extraordinary circumstances in the darkest days of World War Two".

It sees eccentric young officer David Stirling (Swindells) devise a rebellious plan to gather the "toughest, boldest and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines".

And SAS: Rogue Heroes is not Knight's only upcoming project set during the days of the Second World War – the planned Peaky Blinders film will also reportedly explore an "untold" story from the conflict.

"I know what's going to happen in those stories and it's about a sort of untold story that happened in the Second World War, which Peakys are going to be involved in," he explained in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.

SAS: Rogue Heroes will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2022. Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out the rest of our Drama coverage.