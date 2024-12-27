Jack O'Connell and the stars of SAS Rogue Heroes are on this week's Radio Times
Sex, guns and rock 'n' roll... Steven Knight's Second World War thriller returns, plus how to spot a Traitor!
Welcome to the new year of broadcasting. If the start is anything to go by, then 2025 should be a good year. The fact that BBC One gave us new series of SAS Rogue Heroes and The Traitors, two of the channel's biggest shows of recent years, on the same night on New Year's Day shows its intent.
In this week's Radio Times, we catch up with both those shows. There's a fun insight into how to play The Traitors from Jaz "Jazatha Christie" Singh, who was the runner-up of the last series. And we chat to SAS Rogue Heroes star Jack O'Connell, who plays the mad, bad and dangerous to know Major Paddy Mayne, who has taken over the SAS.
What of ITV? Well, the last two episodes of Vera was its offering at new year, and this week it comes out fighting with Playing Nice, a new drama starring and produced by James Norton. It concerns the accidental swapping of two babies at birth, and the fallout from that discovery. It's a devastatingly layered psychological thriller.
There are of course, plenty of other shows featured in this issue, but if this is a taste of 2025, it's going to be a vintage year!
Also in this week's Radio Times:
- Monty Don embarks on a tour of British gardens, from the King's private estate to the home of Britain's first garden gnome.
- Jennifer Lopez chats to RT about the view from her sofa and more...
- Strictly star Pete Wicks loves dogs, but warns that not everyone should own one.
