Also back in the cast are Jacob Ifan as Pat Riley, Jacob McCarthy as Johnny Cooper, Stuart Campbell as Bill Fraser, Bobby Schofield as Dave Kershaw and Jack Barton as John Tonkin.

Meanwhile, new stars joining for season 3 include Lorne MacFadyen as Reverend Fraser McLusky, while Nick Hargrove, Andrew Dawson and Jake Jarratt all play new recruits.

Cast members from previous seasons who have not currently been confirmed to return, and whose characters were alive when last we saw them, include Connor Swindells as David Stirling, Gwilym Lee as Bill Stirling, Mark Rowley as Jock McDiarmid and Con O’Neill as General Montgomery.

Lorne Macfadyen and Nick Hargrove. Yellowbelly, Alejandro Laurel

The synopsis for season 3 says: "Summer, 1944, France. Paddy Mayne and his Rogues have parachuted deep behind enemy lines and must destroy and disrupt the mighty German army as they continue to repel the Allied advances.

"Alongside the French resistance and new recruits, the SAS once again face seemingly unsurmountable challenges, as the liberation of Western Europe begins."

In a statement, creator Steven Knight said: "Series three picks up as the war enters a critical phase with the allies mobilising to liberate France.

"Way ahead of the advancing front line the SAS are doing what they do best, creating chaos and carnage among the defending axis troops. Never has the war been so bloody and never have the stakes been so high. The Rogue Heroes dare to win, but at what cost to themselves and their souls?"

Meanwhile, Karen Wilson, joint MD of production company Kudos and executive producer on the show said she is "blown away by how Steven Knight takes the action to another level, with his scripts transporting us into the world of these remarkable characters, played by a remarkable ensemble of actors".

"If you thought series two was good, wait until you see what we have in store for series three," Wilson added.

The new six-part season is currently filming, with shooting set to take place in the UK and France.

Ahead of the launch of season 2, Knight said that he didn't just want one more season of SAS Rogue Heroes, revealing that he was hoping to take the drama "to the end of the war, and just a bit beyond".

How many seasons that will take, is currently unknown.

SAS Rogue Heroes seasons 1-2 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

