Sanditon star Rose Williams teases season 2 love triangle

The end of season 1 saw Theo James's Sidney confess his love to Charlotte, but then reject her in order to marry Eliza Campion (Ruth Kearney) for the financial good of his family, leaving Charlotte heartbroken.

Sanditon season 2 has now started airing on ITV, and Charlotte Heywood star Rose Williams has opened up to RadioTimes.com and other press about where her character's at when it comes to love this season.

At the beginning of season 2, Williams said that Charlotte isn't looking for love, explaining that "she's very much under the constriction of the time, that marriage was very much an economic transaction as opposed to people marrying for love."

She continued: "It was all to do with the amount of money that your family had. It was just the way the world was.

"So for Charlotte, what I liked so much about the character that was quite present in the first series, and a spirit has continued on into the second as well, is that she isn't driven by looking for a husband at all. She questions her position in society and does hold the idea that a woman should be able to make choices in her romantic life for her want, so that's what I really like about the character."

Rose Williams as Charlotte Heywood and Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Alexander Colbourne in Sanditon Joss Barratt/ITV

Despite this, Williams teased that "there are two love interests present" for Charlotte this season, but that "she stumbles upon them rather than seeking a new match".

Williams also spoke about Charlotte's friendship with Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke) this season, which she called "one of the most, if not the most important relationship" for her.

She said: "They're both under pressure to marry but for different reasons. Georgiana's yet to come into possession of her fortune, but the ownership of her money hangs in the balance depending on marriage, whereas Charlotte has a responsibility to her family; there's an expectation, she's the eldest.

"There is this huge amount of pressure, but for different reasons. So they can connect on that and support each other and help each other."

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

