Sanditon season 2 begins production with first cast table read

For a while, it looked like Sanditon wouldn’t be returning to our screens after ITV chose not to pick the Jane Austen-based romance up for a second run.

But the period drama’s loyal fanbase got to work on a campaign to save the show and it was brought back by BritBox and its American broadcaster, PBS Masterpiece for not one but two more seasons.

And now, we have our first glimpse at the Sanditon season two scripts as production gets underway.

Writer Justin Young has taken over from season one lead writer and serial Austen-adapter Andrew Davies, who is back as executive producer and who will also write several episodes.

Rose Williams, who plays our young heroine, Charlotte Heywood, will return in the lead, with further casting expected to be announced soon.

Sadly, Theo James will not be returning to Sanditon as her love interest, Sydney Parker. The pair ended things on a sour note as Sydney rejected Charlotte to marry for money.

Despite its creators confirming they intended for the pair to reunite should the series be picked up again, it doesn’t look like it will be the case, unless Sydney is recast.

Sydney or no Syndey, there’s definitely plenty of drama ahead for Charlotte, as the official synopsis confirms: “The drama will continue to follow the high-spirited and independent heroine, Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams, Curfew) as she returns to the picturesque coastal resort of Sanditon.

“Charlotte’s journey is one thread of an intricate tapestry of compelling stories full of intrigue, excitement, and romance. Against the backdrop of beautiful vistas, familiar faces return and new inhabitants are introduced – all of whom will be having adventures as joyous and surprising as the seaside town itself.”

A release date for the period drama’s second series is yet to be confirmed, though it is expected to land on BritBox sometime in 2022.

