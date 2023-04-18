A spin on the 'girl gone missing' genre, the new eight-part series is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Alexis Schaitkin and has been adapted for the small screen by Leila Gerstein (Mrs America, The Handmaid’s Tale ), who also serves as showrunner and executive producer.

It's now been revealed when anticipated psychological drama Saint X will be dropping on UK screens via Disney Plus .

From the look of the tense trailer, you'd be forgiven for thinking that this series bears a close holiday-themed resemblance to series like The White Lotus – and things in Saint X do take a similarly dark turn. Told via multiple timelines and perspectives, the show follows a young woman's mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean holiday.

Her surviving younger sister is pulled into a dangerous pursuit of the truth years later and the ripple effects of that fateful holiday continue to have traumatic consequences.

The new series will land on Disney Plus in the UK on Wednesday 7th June 2023.

All episodes will drop at the same time, with the series having weekly episodic releases on Hulu and Disney Plus in other countries, such as Canada, from Wednesday 26th April.

Saint X cast

Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alycia in Saint X. Hulu

Fear the Walking Dead star Alycia Debnam-Carey stars as Emily Thomas, the younger sister of Alison who we follow in the present-day, years after her sister's murder. Debnam-Carey replaced previous lead Victoria Pedretti (You) after she exited the series due to creative differences.

The role of Alison is played by West Duchovny (Linoleum), while Emily and Alison's parents, Bill and Mia Thomas, are played by Michael Park (As The World Turns, Stranger Things) and Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad) respectively. The pair are described as "upper middle class parents of two, enjoying a family vacation in a Caribbean resort until one of their daughters goes missing".

Other cast members include Josh Bonzie (The Good Fight) as Clive 'Gogo' Richardson, Jayden Elijah (School’s Out Forever) as Edwin, Bre Francis (Malory Towers) as Sara, Melissa Juliet Lawson (True Story with Ed & Randall) as Olivia, and Kenlee Anaya Townsend as Claire.

The full cast list for Saint X is as follows:

Alycia Debnam-Carey as Emily Thomas

West Duchovny as Alison Thomas

Michael Park as Bill Thomas

Betsy Brandt as Mia Thomas

Josh Bonzie as Clive 'Gogo' Richardson

Jayden Elijah as Edwin

Bre Francis as Sara

Melissa Juliet Lawson as Olivia

Kenlee Anaya Townsend as Claire

Amy Gordon as Holly

Joshuah Melnick as Wes

Filmmaker Dee Rees (Mudbound, Pariah) is directing and executive producing the first episode but the series also boasts other great behind-the-scenes names such as Stephen Williams (Watchmen), as well as Aubrey Graham (Drake) and Adel 'Future' Nur, who are also executive producers of Euphoria.

What is Saint X about?

When Alison, her younger sister Emily and their parents vacation at a plush luxury holiday resort in the Caribbean, everything seems more than ideal – cue stunning views, relaxation, complete enjoyment and meeting new people. But when Alison doesn't come home on their final night, police go looking for her and several days later, they tragically find her body.

Now, reflecting on her childhood that was plagued by headlines about her sister, Emily is an adult but one that still has many questions about who her sister really was and what happened to her that night on the island. Will she get to the bottom of the truth?

The bestselling 2022 novel that the series is based on has already been a hit with readers, with author Oyinkan Braithwaite (My Sister, the Serial Killer) writing in the New York Times: "Hypnotic, delivering acute social commentary on everything from class and race to familial bonds and community ... I devoured Saint X in a day."

Is there a trailer for Saint X?

There most certainly is and boy, is it a tense one. We see how the Thomas family start off having the holiday of a lifetime but soon, questions quickly start to swirl around what happened to Alison.

Watch the trailer below.

Saint X airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday 7th June 2023. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 per year.

