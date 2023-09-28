Ellis was the last woman to be hanged in the United Kingdom following the fatal shooting of her lover, David Blakely. The new series sets out to depict the untold story of Ellis and is based on Carol Ann Lee's acclaimed biography, A Fine Day for Hanging: The Real Ruth Ellis Story.

Well now, further cast members have been announced for the series and it's jam-packed full of stellar talent.

Joining Boynton in the cast of Ruth are Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Empire of Light) who will play Ruth's solicitor, John Bickford. Bickford, according to the press release, "gradually realises the extent of Ruth's abuse at the hands of David Blakely – and takes on the fight to make the case for provocation".

Laurie Davidson (Mary and George) also joins as David Blakely, while Happy Valley's Mark Stanley will star as Desmond Cussen, who becomes entangled in a love triangle with Ruth and Blakely.

Also joining the cast are Joe Armstrong (Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack) as DCI Davies, Arthur Darvill (Broadchurch, Sandman) as Victor Mishcon, Juliet Stevenson (Truly, Madly, Deeply, Wolf) as Dr Charity Taylor and Toby Stephens (Die Another Day, Black Sails) as Melford Stevenson QC.

Ruth Ellis. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Speaking about the new casting additions to Ruth, Silverprint Picture's creative director, Kate Bartlett and development director Antonia Gordon said: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome such a stellar cast to join the amazing Lucy Boynton and bring to the screen our wonderful scripts by Kelly Jones. We could not have dreamed of a more perfect cast to tell the compelling and complex story of Ruth Ellis."

The drama will unfold in 1955 and will follow Ruth's glamorous life as a nightclub manageress in London, as well as increasingly abusive relationship with Blakely and what happened in the months leading up to his eventual murder.

The series will also chronicle the subsequent legal battle to reprieve her before she was hanged aged 28 by infamous hangman Albert Pierrepoint in Holloway Prison.

Ruth's solicitor, Bickford (Toby Jones), will take on a major role in the drama as he becomes aware of what Ruth has suffered and begins the process for making a case of provocation.

Boynton is, of course, heading up the cast of the drama as Ruth and upon her announcement as the series lead this past June, she said: "Ruth Ellis's story is a fascinating one.

"Both she and this complex case have always evoked a strong reaction, and with Kelly’s insightful scripts, I’m looking forward to bringing a new perspective to both familiar audiences as well as those who are unaware of her mark on British history."

Ruth will air on ITV1.

