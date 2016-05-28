“Yes, I’d love it,” Tovey told RadioTimes.com backstage at MCM comic-con, where he was appearing with former Being Human co-stars Aidan Turner and Lenora Crichlow.

“That was an incredible job. It was an expensive show, you take everyone out to Australia for like 5 months, and I feel like it would’ve been brilliant to do it again. I’m quite sad.”

And while Tovey says he still holds out hope for a return in the vein of cancelled-then-revived drama Ripper Street, he thinks we may be too late to see another trip to the crime-ridden New South Wales community.

“Hopefully another channel will do it, but I don’t know if the time, the window for that opportunity has passed,” he said. “Ripper Street happened quite soon after, you know, so…maybe one day.”

Still, Tovey says he knew exactly who to blame for the show’s cancellation – a certain Ross Poldark, played by his friend and former co-star Aidan Turner.

“I mean, I think we’re overshadowed by another costume drama of the same period,” he joked, gesturing towards Turner. “That’s fine. I’m glad we’re friends, ‘cos if we weren’t…”

“But I’m really happy that Poldark has been so huge and such a success,” he deadpanned. “I’m really REALLY thrilled about that.”

“Cheers!” Turner replied.

No hard feelings, we hope…