Russell T Davies says next project will be about how "world is becoming unsafe" for LGBTQ+ people
Davies might be tied up with the Whoniverse right now, but he has already given fans a sense of what his next project will be.
Russell T Davies may be very busy right now with Doctor Who and any potential spin-offs that could be on the way, but he has already given viewers a sense of the sort of project he will likely make next, after he moves on from the show once more.
Alongside his work on Doctor Who, Davies is perhaps best known for his work on LGBTQ+ dramas such as Queer as Folk, Cucumber, Banana and It's a Sin - and it seems he will be returning to the topic in his next project.
Speaking at a BAFTA event, A Life in Pictures: Russell T Davies, hosted by Briony Hanson, Davies said: "It's not so much that there's unexplored topics, but the topics I do write about keep changing – like being a gay man or being a queer person in society is changing now.
"Ten years ago, or even [when we did] Queer as Folk 25 years ago, we were on the up, it was like, 'Good times are here.' Now they're absolutely not. That wave coming from America where they're trying to have legislation banning drag queens... that's absolutely going to come here.
"We might get a Labour government in the next couple of years, [but] that just means we'll have a very right-wing government after that. They're all waiting. They've started the conversation in this country about banning abortion, it's started. It's started already amongst that right wing.
"So I think our rights are paper thin. The world is becoming unsafe, so I will always keep writing about that, I will always keep writing about male gay-ness, if people will have me!"
He continued: "The world has changed. The world changes around you. So, whatever I do next, after Doctor Who, I hope is about that, absolutely, because we're in a very strange world now."
During the same event, Davies also revealed that he was previously approached about turning It's A Sin into a musical, but he was hesitant to do it.
He explained: "A lot of people came to me after that, saying, 'Make a musical,' and I just wanted to move on. I didn't want to wallow. It was very strange, with its success – it was very hard to celebrate, because it was this enormous success and yet such a tragic true story."
