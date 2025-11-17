Robin Hood star Jack Patten has said he “would love to do” a potential second season.

Ad

The MGM+ series, which is a modern take on the classic tale, stars newcomer Patten as the titular character, while Lauren McQueen plays Maid Marian.

Speaking about the possibility of a second season of Robin Hood, Patten told Manchester Evening News: "We would love to do a [season] 2. That would be awesome."

He added: "Jonathan [English] and John [Glenn] just wrote awesome characters. As actors we love an arc, you can't ask for much more."

Echoing his comments, McQueen said she’d “definitely” be up for returning if the series is renewed.

"I think the season ends quite interestingly for every single character," she explained. "I think it could develop, but we just wanted to do the best we could for season 1.

She continued: "It's a really exciting young cast as well, so talented. I'm so excited for everyone to see new actors.

"We were just like a big family at the end and I think you can really see that energy on screen."

Jack Patten as Rob in Robin Hood. Aleksandar Letic/MGM+

Alongside Patten and McQueen, the cast is rounded out by the likes of of Sean Bean (Game of Thrones, This City Is Ours) and Connie Nielsen (Gladiator II)

They’re also joined by Lydia Peckham as Priscilla of Nottingham and Steven Waddington as the Earl of Huntingdon.

The series premiered on Sunday 2nd November with its first two episodes, with subsequent instalments releasing weekly every Sunday.

The season finale is scheduled to air on 28th December.

Read more:

Robin Hood is available to watch on MGM+.

Add Robin Hood to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.