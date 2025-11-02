MGM+'s new adaptation of Robin Hood is here at long last, with the series set to bring "a modern energy to the classic tale of the roguish outlaw hero," according to the show's synopsis.

The new series boasts the likes of Sean Bean (Game of Thrones, This City Is Ours) and Connie Nielsen (Gladiator II) among the ensemble cast, with the cast also including Jack Patten as the titular character, known in this series as Rob.

They're also joined by Lauren McQueen as Marian, Lydia Peckham as Priscilla of Nottingham and Steven Waddington as the Earl of Huntingdon.

There's plenty to get stuck into in this new series, with episodes landing weekly. But how can you watch the new Robin Hood series? Read on to find out.

How to watch the new Robin Hood TV series

Jack Patten at Rob. Aleksandar Letic/MGM+

Robin Hood is being released on MGM+, which can be accessed via Prime Video channels.

The series premiered on Sunday 2nd November with its first two episodes, with episodes set to be released weekly every Sunday. The season finale is set to air on 28th December.

How many episodes are there in the new Robin Hood TV series?

There are 10 episodes in the new Robin Hood TV series.

What is the release schedule for the new Robin Hood TV series?

Sean Bean as Sheriff of Nottingham and Lydia Peckham as Priscilla in Robin Hood. Aleksandar Letic/MGM+

The full release schedule for Robin Hood on MGM+ is as follows.

Episode 1 - Sunday 2nd November

Episode 2 - Sunday 2nd November

Episode 3 - Sunday 9th November

Episode 4 - Sunday 16th November

Episode 5 - Sunday 23rd November

Episode 6 - Sunday 30th November

Episode 7 - Sunday 7th December

Episode 8 - Sunday 14th December

Episode 9 - Sunday 21st December

Episode 10 - Sunday 28th December

Is there a trailer for the new Robin Hood TV series?

There is! You can watch it for yourself below.

Robin Hood arrives on MGM+ on Sunday 2nd November 2025.

