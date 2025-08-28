Meanwhile, BBC One aired a reasonably successful small screen version in the late 2000s, where Jonas Armstrong took the title role; it ran for three seasons, but didn't quite reach the giddy heights of Merlin.

Newcomer Jack Patten, whose only existing screen credit is an episode of NCIS: Sydney, is now joining the ranks of Robin Hood actors for an MGM+ series, which aims to pay particular attention to "historical authenticity" and "psychological depth".

Bean and Nielsen feature as the Sheriff of Nottingham and Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine respectively, seen in a first-look image released today visible at the top of this page.

Belgravia's Lauren McQueen (Marian), Slow Horses alum Steven Waddington (Earl of Huntingdon) and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes star Lydia Peckham (Priscilla of Nottingham) complete the main cast.

Robin Hood will premiere with a double-bill on Sunday 2nd November 2025 on MGM+ in the UK. Further episodes will be released weekly on the streaming platform.

A 30-second teaser trailer also dropped today, giving viewers their first look at the stars in action:

MGM+ says that its latest take "brings a modern energy to the classic tale of the roguish outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor, and the epic love story between him and a courageous and daring Marian".

The synopsis teases: "Following the Norman invasion of England, Rob – a Saxon forester's son – and Marian, the daughter of a Norman lord – fall in love and work together to fight for justice and freedom.

"As Rob rises as the leader of a band of rebel outlaws, Marian infiltrates the power at court, as both work together to thwart royal corruption and bring peace to the land."

Robin Hood arrives on MGM+ on Sunday 2nd November 2025.

