The trailer gives us a sense of Rob's personal grievance with Bean's version of the Sheriff, who is revealed to have killed his father.

You can watch all the drama and action, including plenty of bows and arrows, right here.

The official synopsis for the series, which will premiere on Sunday 2nd November with the first two episodes, says: "Robin Hood brings a modern energy to the classic tale of the roguish outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor, and the epic love story between him and a courageous and daring Marian.

"It is a smart, sweeping, romantic adventure that brings historical authenticity, psychological depth, and a heightened focus on the relationship between Rob and Marian to the beloved story. Following the Norman invasion of England, Rob – a Saxon forester’s son – and Marian – the daughter of a Norman lord – fall in love and work together to fight for justice and freedom.

"As Rob rises as the leader of a band of rebel outlaws, Marian infiltrates the power at court, as both work together to thwart royal corruption and bring peace to the land."

Bean was recently seen in another historical drama, playing Thomas Cromwell in Shardlake. That series originally ran on Disney+ for one season before being cancelled, but more recently was aired on ITV1 and ITVX.

He will also feature in the upcoming film Anemone, which also stars Daniel Day-Lewis, who is returning to acting for the first time since 2017.

Robin Hood arrives on MGM+ on Sunday 2nd November 2025 – sign up for MGM+ through Prime Video.

