Day-Lewis is best known for his award-winning and nominated roles in the likes of My Left Foot, Gangs of New York and There Will Be Blood.

Produced by Focus Features, the father and son both wrote the screenplay, which "explores the intricate relationships between fathers, sons and brothers, and the dynamics of familial bonds".

Starring Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley and Safia Oakley-Green, the movie is currently filming in Manchester.

"We could not be more excited to partner with a brilliant visual artist in Ronan Day-Lewis on his first feature film alongside Daniel Day-Lewis as his creative collaborator," said Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski in a statement (via Sky News).

"They have written a truly exceptional script, and we look forward to bringing their shared vision to audiences alongside the team at Plan B."

Ronan Day-Lewis, Daniel Day-Lewis and Rebecca Miller. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In June 2017, Day-Lewis announced he was to retire from acting, and he has largely stayed out of the public eye since.

"Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor," a statement issued by his representative read at the time.

"He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject."

This isn't the first time Day-Lewis has retired and returned to acting either, with the actor previously having a "semi-retirement" in the '90s, during which time he became a shoemaker's apprentice in Italy.

But he returned to acting after being offered a role in Martin Scorsese's Gangs of New York.

Day-Lewis recently returned to the world of Hollywood earlier this year, after he presented Scorsese with an award for Killers of the Flower Moon.

