The Wire and Laverne & Shirley actor Robert Hogan dies aged 87

Robert Hogan has died aged 87 of complications from pneumonia, his family has confirmed.

The actor, whose career includes roles in The Wire and Laverne & Shirley, had been living with vascular Alzheimer’s since 2013, an announcement via The New York Times said.

Hogan was born in Queens and served in the US Army before pursuing acting following an honourable discharge. He has appeared in more than 100 primetime television shows, including American soap Peyton Place (he played Reverend Tom Winter), Barnaby Jones, One Day At A Time and The Twilight Zone.

Bob Crane starred as Robert E. Hogan in CBS’s 1960s sitcom Hogan’s Heroes. Series co-creator Bernard Fein named the character after Robert Hogan, who had auditioned for the main part but reportedly lost out due to the network wanting a bigger name. Hogan appeared in two guest roles in 1965 and 1970.

Hogan also appeared in Batman66, with fans of the classic series paying tribute to the prolific actor on Twitter.

“Sad to learn that actor Robert Hogan has passed away, age 87,” one tweeted. “Hogan appeared as star baseball player Paul Diamante in the George Sanders Mr. Freeze episodes of #Batman66. RIP”

As well as a six-decade career in Television, Hogan was also involved in big-screen projects, including Species II and Blue Christmas, and a number of television movies. He appeared alongside Natalie Wood in her final completed project, The Memory of Eva Ryker.

Hogan won the Outer Critics Circle Award in 1998 for portraying attorney Clarence Darrow in Never the Sinner, about the 1920s Leopold and Loeb murder trial.

He also had a prolific career in theatre. Fellow actor Pej Vahdat paid tribute to Hogan on Twitter.

“I had the pleasure to share the stage with this beautiful man. ‘Bob, I have an audition for this role but I don’t think I’m right for it.’ ‘Make them think twice Pej.’ Rest In Peace Robert Hogan you were one of the best,” Vahdat tweeted.

Hogan is survived by his wife Mary Hogan and his children Chris, Stephen and Jud, first wife Shannon Hogan and grandchildren Susanna and Liam. They have requested that, instead of sending flowers, donations be made to DOROT in New York City or at the Alzheimer’s Association.