Riverdale creator dedicates new episodes to Luke Perry
The Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 star died earlier this month at the age of 52
Riverdale has dedicated new episodes to its former star Luke Perry, who played Fred Andrews in the ArchieComics series.
Perry, who first found fame as Dylan McKay in the teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210, died aged 52 after suffering a stroke, his family confirmed in a statement on Monday 5th March 2019.
Riverdale showrunner and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa posted a tribute to Perry on Twitter, alongside a behind-the-scenes picture of Perry alongside his Riverdale cast mates.
"Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always. Tonight's episode of Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best — helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run,"Aguirre-Sacasa wrote.
Production on Riverdale halted following the star's death.
Stars of Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 — including Molly Ringwald and Shannen Doherty — have posted tributes to Perry on Twitter.
Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio, who co-stars alongside Perry in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, called the Riverdale star a “kindhearted and incredibly talented artist”.