The cast will apparently play "heightened versions of themselves" in what sounds like an extremely meta mockumentary version of the whole 90210 concept.

In this new series, the real-life stars have all gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago. But Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori come up with the idea to get a Beverley Hills 90210 reboot up and running.

As Deadline puts it, "Getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?"

More like this

Beverly Hills 90210 became a pop culture sensation when it launched in 1990, documenting the lives of a group of friends in the swanky Los Angeles post-code, and following them from high school to college and beyond and through all the coming-of-age moments, love stories and complex rivalries.

Beverly Hills 90210 star Tori Spelling (Getty)

It gave birth to a franchise with an ongoing timeline and crossover characters, who appeared in later versions Melrose Place and Models Inc.

"It’s not technically a reboot, because I feel like everyone has seen the reboot," Tori Spelling revealed to E! online. "We don’t want to be the last ones like doing the reboot thing, and no one wants to see like old versions of ourselves, but they do want to see us playing our characters, so what we’re doing is the entire cast is playing heightened versions of themselves.

"Think Curb Your Enthusiasm episodes, in an hourlong show, and we’re all playing heightened versions, so it could be fictional, it could be nonfictional, people will have to guess. And then we will have pop-ins, because we’re behind the scenes trying to do the reboot."

Spelling also revealed that more original cast members may join the six who have already been confirmed. Riverdale regular Luke Perry was originally among those mentioned but was recently taken ill. Shannen Doherty has yet to be confirmed, but Spelling said she "would love to have her on."

Advertisement

“Beverly Hills, 90210 left an indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation,” Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said in a statement. “Its powerful legacy is an important part of our network’s DNA – bold stories not told anywhere else and bigger-than-life-characters – and we’re honoured to bring back the beloved original cast members for 90210.”