In the new photo shared on Instagram, Robbie is sporting a sixties look complete with white leather boots.

A previously released image shows her co-stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio rocking double denim and a yellow polo neck respectively.

Sharon Tate photographed around 1965 (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

Tarantino has said that the new film will be “a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognise anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbour… Sharon Tate.”

The star-studded cast also includes Al Pacino, Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Emile Hirsch, Dakota Fanning, Clifton Collins, Keith Jefferson, Nicholas Hammond, Kurt Russell, Michael Masden and Tim Roth.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set for release in UK cinemas on 26th July 2019.