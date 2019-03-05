"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning," Perry's publicist said.

Shannen Doherty, who starred opposite Perry in 90210 as Brenda Walsh, said that she was "heartbroken" after hearing the news.

She told People, "I have so many memories with Luke that make me smile and that are forever imprinted on my heart and mind."

Their co-star Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman) said in a statement according to ABC News: “I am absolutely heartbroken. Luke was a tremendous force in the lives of so many. He was a very sensitive soul who was kind, generous and he fought for the underdog. He was a strong voice and an advocate who will be so missed by all who knew him. He has left his mark – never to be forgotten. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans around the globe.”

Molly Ringwald, who played Perry's on-screen wife in Riverdale, called Perry "one of the kindest, caring souls".

"I can't even begin to express the shock and sorrow I feel by the untimely death of my friend Luke Perry,” she said. “He was one of the kindest, caring souls I've ever worked with. An incredible committed and proud father to his kids and a constant loyal friend to those he loved. I consider myself so lucky to have counted myself among them. With the many other people who adored him, his loss will be felt for a long long time. I miss him terribly.”

Riverdale has temporarily shut down production following the star's death. The series' writers room called Perry a "joyful and vibrant soul" in a post on Twitter.

"You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever," the message added.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who co-stars alongside Perry in the upcoming Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, called him a "kindhearted and incredibly talented artist".

