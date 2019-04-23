On Monday 22nd April, Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that the actor's final appearance in the series will take place later this week.

Aguirre-Sacasa wrote, "This week's Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred's imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever..."

Riverdale star Cole Sprouse has also addressed the loss of his co-star, revealing on US talk show The View: "I can't go too much into the spoilers of it, but we do have something planned narratively."