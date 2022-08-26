Ridley first look teases Adrian Dunbar's return as former detective

A preview clip for the first episode, which is exclusive to RadioTimes.com , reveals why. The character isn't in uniform, for one, and he clearly has a fraught history in the force due to a complicated past.

Adrian Dunbar is set to helm brand new detective drama Ridley , but you shouldn't confuse his character – a retired detective inspector who is brought back into the force for a complicated case – with Line of Duty 's Ted Hastings.

Dunbar has previously spoken about the differences between the two characters, telling RadioTimes.com and other press: "I suppose I'm getting to play a lot more of me in Ridley because he's out of the office. Ted, most of the time you saw him within a very tight world of the office and of policing.

"You very rarely saw him outside or saw his backstory at work, whereas Ridley has got a lot of introspection and reflection. It’s somebody dealing with a tragedy towards the end of their life and so therefore, I think probably I'm having to bring a bit more of myself to those moments of emotion that the role requires."

In the clip, Ridley is signing in to visit the police station where he has been brought in as a consultant to help former mentee, acting DI Carol Farman (Unforgotten's Bronagh Waugh).

"Oh, I wasn't expecting a welcoming committee," he tells DCI Paul Goodwin (Terence Maynard) when he comes to collect him – but it's far from it.

His former colleague tells him, "I thought I'd take the opportunity to lay down some ground rules. You will answer to Mr Ridley, as you're no longer a working detective," before explaining what he is and isn't allowed to do. Which doesn't sound like much.

"Hands up, arm's length, hardly worth my while coming back," Ridley says.

But Goodwin warns him: "Let's get one thing straight, shall we, I only cleared this with human resources after I guaranteed personally that you're fit and able to work. I put my neck on the line for you. Don't let me down, Ridley."

You can watch the preview below:

Ridley will air on ITV on Sunday 28th August 2022.

