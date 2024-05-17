"The source material is so well-written, so wonderfully written by Ian Rankin," the actor told RadioTimes.com. "And then we've got the screenwriting and it is so, so good from Greg Burke, I think he's an excellent writer, and I think his take on it is exciting.

"I think that we have such a rich world to draw from, and Greg's from that world himself. He's coming to it with such experience, such honesty, such a story to tell, and he understands this world as a character, the political and social landscape of it all, he writes it, puts it in there, and gives it to us to take and put it on screen.

"I feel very lucky to have had that. Those scripts and the source material that it came from, because it just really enriches it all and fills it with something substantial on screen."

Alongside Rankin, there are plenty of recognisable faces in the cast, plus some you might not know.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Rebus cast and who they play.

Rebus cast

Richard Rankin as John Rebus

Brian Ferguson as Michael Rebus

Lucie Shorthouse as Siobhan Clarke

Amy Manson as Rhona Moncrieffe

Mia McKenzie as Sammy

Stuart Bowman as Ger Cafferty

Neshla Caplan as Chrissie Rebus

Aidan Connell as Michael Rebus Junior

Cailean Galloway as Liam

Thoren Ferguson as Malcolm Fox

Nick Rhys as Lockie Moncrieffe

Andrew John Tait as Neil Mackenzie

Cassidy Little as Gary 'Cammy' Campbell

Caroline Lee Johnson as Gill Templer

Sean Buchanan as George Blantyre

Michelle Duncan as Maggie Blantyre

Noof Ousellam as Darryl Christie

Terence Rae as Andy Rolland

Gilly Gilchrist as Jimmy McJagger

Aston McAuley as Shaun Strang

Séamus McLean Ross as Jack

Craig Mclean as Kai

Patrick O'Brien as Davey Mathieson

Ryan Hayes as Alan Fowler

Ami Okumura Jones as Kirsten

Melissa Collier as Andrea Thomson

For more information about the characters and where you've seen the actors who play them before, read on.

Richard Rankin plays John Rebus

Richard Rankin plays John Rebus. Eleventh Hour Films/Mark Mainz

Who is John Rebus? A detective sergeant working in Edinburgh. Rebus is divorced and he shares a young daughter with his ex-partner. He's also an alcoholic and is wrapped up in a toxic affair.

"[Writer] Greg [Burke] uses the Scottish word 'thrawn' to describe someone who makes life as difficult as possible for themselves," said Rankin. "A martyr to his own cause. Frequently faced with easier choices, Rebus will take the difficult path.

"As for the job, Rebus has the potential and aptitude to be a great detective, and in a lot of ways he is, but he gets in his own way often deliberately, often self-destructively."

What else has Richard Rankin been in? He's best known for time travel romance saga Outlander. You might also have watched him in Scottish sketch show Burnistoun, and BBC dramas The Syndicate, Thirteen, The Replacement and Trust Me.

Brian Ferguson plays Michael Rebus

Brian Ferguson plays Michael Rebus. Eleventh Hour Films/Mark Mainz

Who is Michael Rebus? Rebus's brother. The pair have a strained relationship. Michael was a soldier for 22 years, but has since turned to crime to deal with his mounting bills.

On the relationship between the duo, Ferguson said: "They have quite an antagonistic relationship. I think this is very familiar, particularly among working-class men. The only way that brothers know how to express their love for each other is through aggression. We sense that there's a real love there, but they have no idea how to communicate that to each other really."

Where have I seen Brian Ferguson before? He's had roles in the ITV reboot of The Ipcress File and historical drama The Spanish Princess.

Lucie Shorthouse plays Siobhan Clarke

Lucie Shorthouse plays Siobhan Clarke. Eleventh Hour Films/Mark Mainz

Who is Siobhan Clarke? A detective constable who works alongside Rebus.

"They're seemingly very different in terms of attitudes, approaches, and who they are in life but they work very, very well together," said Shorthouse. "She's someone who challenges Rebus in certain things as well. She is slightly intimidated by him, but not willing to compromise the integrity of her job."

Where have I seen Lucie Shorthouse before? You might recognise her from police procedural Bulletproof. She's also appeared in comedies We Are Lady Parts and Henpocalypse.

Amy Manson plays Rhona Moncrieffe

Amy Manson plays Rhona Moncrieffe. Eleventh Hour Films/Mark Mainz

Who is Rhona Moncrieffe? Rebus's ex-wife. They share a daughter, Sammy (Mia McKenzie), but Rhona has since remarried.

"I think at the beginning of this series, Rhona is intent on keeping a solid family dynamic," said Manson. "So that means that she is just intent on getting her ex-husband and her new husband to get along for the sake of her child.

"Rebus irks her at times just because he is who he is. But at the same time, he's her daughter's father, and Rhona's core value system is family. She'll do anything to make that work."

What else has Amy Manson been in? Her CV includes Netflix's Bodies and sci-fi drama The Nevers.

Stuart Bowman plays Ger Cafferty

Stuart Bowman plays Ger Cafferty. Eleventh Hour Films/Mark Mainz

Who is Ger Cafferty? An Edinburgh gangster who has a "violent encounter" with Rebus at the beginning of the show, which is set one year earlier.

Speaking about the dynamic between the two men, Bowman said: "From the outset we see the complexity of their relationship and their love for one another and their hatred for one another. There's a morality that they're questioning throughout everything that they do.

"In many ways, I think Cafferty is clearer about his morality than Rebus is and is more comfortable with the choices he's made."

Where have I seen Stuart Bowman before? His credits include historical drama Versailles, BBC comedy-drama Guilt, Jed Mercurio's Bodyguard and Scottish sitcom Gary Tank Commander.

Neshla Caplan plays Chrissie Rebus

Neshla Caplan plays Chrissie Rebus. Eleventh Hour Films/Mark Mainz

Who is Chrissie Rebus? Michael's wife. They have two teenage sons, Michael Rebus Junior (Aidan Connell) and Liam (Cailean Galloway). When Michael leaves the army, he sets up a business with Chrissie, but the pandemic then hits, followed by the cost of living crisis, and eventually the business fails, leaving them broke.

Where have I seen Neshla Caplan before? She's had roles in Prime Video's The Rig and Scottish mockumentary series Scot Squad.

Thoren Ferguson plays Malcolm Fox

Thoren Ferguson plays Malcolm Fox. Eleventh Hour Films/Mark Mainz

Who is Malcolm Fox? He works for Professional Standards. Malcolm's got his eye firmly on Rebus.

What else has Thoren Ferguson been in? You might know him from Emmerdale.

Nick Rhys plays Lockie Moncrieffe

Nick Rhys plays Lockie Moncrieffe. Eleventh Hour Films/Mark Mainz

Who is Lockie Moncrieffe? Rhona's new husband. He's a fund manager and extremely wealthy. In the past, Lockie and Rebus have clashed, and while their antagonism appears to have eased, there's still palpable dislike there.

What else has Nick Rhys been in? He's best known for Hollyoaks and Irish soap River City.

Andrew John Tait plays Neil Mackenzie

Andrew John Tait plays Neil Mackenzie. Eleventh Hour Films/Mark Mainz

Who is Neil Mackenzie? A friend of Michael's from his army days who helps him out with his criminal scheme.

What else has Andrew John Tait been in? His CV includes Scot Squad and Outlander.

Cassidy Little plays Gary 'Cammy' Campbell

Cassidy Little plays Gary 'Cammy' Campbell. Eleventh Hour Films/Mark Mainz

Who is Gary "Cammy" Campbell? He also served in the army and is all too happy to help Michael with his new criminal enterprise.

What else has Cassidy Little been in? You might have watched him in Coronation Street.

Additional cast includes:

Caroline Lee Johnson (The Knock) as Gill Templer - Rebus's no-nonsense boss.

Sean Buchanan (Mary Queen of Scots) as George Blantyre - Rebus's close friend and former mentor who was paralysed after a road traffic incident with Cafferty.

Michelle Duncan (Dalgliesh) as Maggie Blantyre - George's long-suffering wife.

Noof Ousellam (Vera) as Darryl Christie - an Edinburgh gangster. His dad used to work for Cafferty.

Terence Rae (Black Dog) as Andy Rolland - a homeless man who used to serve in the army. Michael enlists him in his scheme.

Gilly Gilchrist (Outlander) as Jimmy McJagger - an inmate who's heading back to prison from weekend leave when he's attacked in the middle of Edinburgh.

Aston McAuley (Behind her Eyes) as Shaun Strang - a drug dealer who works for Darryl Christie.

Séamus McLean Ross (Payback) as Jack and Craig Mclean (Project Z) as Kai - two drug dealers who work under Shaun.

Patrick O'Brien (Peaky Blinders) as Davey Mathieson and Ryan Hayes (Carnival Row) as Alan Fowler - two Northern Irish gangsters who are connected to the Ulster Defence Association (UDA), an Ulster loyalist paramilitary group

Ami Okumura Jones (EastEnders) as Kirsten - Siobhan's housemate.

Melissa Collier (Best Interests) as Andrea Thomson - Rebus's therapist.

Rebus arrives on Friday 17th May on BBC iPlayer. All episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer from 6am, with episode one airing on BBC Scotland on Friday 17th May at 10pm and on BBC One on Saturday 18th May at 9:25pm.

