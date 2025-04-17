The Netflix series revolves around the central romance between ranch owner Staten and Quinn (Minka Kelly), also digging into the lives of the three main ranch owners in the close-knit town. Austin Water & Power (AWP) continued to be a looming force in the background of the series – and the resident's lives – as they sought to close in on local businesses and the ranches in order to get their pipeline plans approved.

Loyal to his land, Staten didn't want to concede and thought striking up a deal with former brother-in-law and fellow ranch owner Davis would be the answer to their problems. Little did he know that Davis was one of the driving forces behind the deal.

Of course, one of the other central mysteries remained over the death of Staten's son Randall (Hubert Smielecki), who died in a car crash on his birthday the year prior. Although the case was closed, Staten remained intent on searching for justice and had a feeling there was something amiss about it all.

With the suspicion landing on Reid (Andrew Liner) then Kit (Casey W Johnson), just who was involved in Randall's death?

Read on for a full breakdown of the finale of Ransom Canyon.

Ransom Canyon ending explained: What happened with Staten and Quinn?

Minka Kelly as Quinn in Ransom Canyon. Netflix

The town pulls together to honour Cap with a memorial service, despite Ellie (Marianly Tejada) initially thinking he wouldn't have wanted one. Taking Cap's death really hard, Yancy (Jack Schumacher) is a major emotional support for her and although they'd previously hit some bumps in the road, they seem to be better and stronger as a couple than ever.

The same can be said for Staten and Quinn who are free to live in their truth as a couple after Quinn eventually told Davis about her feelings for Staten.

At the memorial, Staten tells Yancy about Cap's true feelings towards him after finding out that he was his grandson all along. Before his heart attack while out riding around his ranch, Cap and Staten had a heart-to-heart about the fact that Cap had continued to look for Yancy for a long time.

Although he was surprised to learn that Yancy had lied to work for him, Cap hated himself for kicking out Yancy's mother all those years ago.

Things take a bit of a turn for the worse for Quinn though who is delivered a notice from AWP informing her that they want their $80,000 back if she essentially doesn't take a public position in favour of the impending pipeline. Quinn tells Staten's father – Senator Samuel “Sam” Kirkland (Brett Cullen) who is keen for the deal to go ahead – that she won't be playing their games and would rather see her bar Gracie's close.

As for Lauren (Lizzy Greene), she's left distraught after a shoulder injury at the pep rally leaves her out of cheerleading practice and thinking that her hopes for getting a scholarship to University of Texas are over. But before attending the pep rally, she also overheard her father Sheriff Dan Brigman (Philip Winchester) speaking to her mother Margaret about the fact that he knew she was involved in Randall's fateful car crash.

She continues to ignore Lucas (Garrett Wareing), feeling guilty about the fact that Kit is clearly in prison for a crime he didn't commit and is trying to convince her father to do something about it.

That evening, things get increasingly tense for Staten and Quinn as Quinn keeps on thinking about the future of Gracie's and admits that maybe it's time for her to move on from Ransom County. Of course, that admission doesn't go down well with Staten who feels disregarded once Quinn admits that there's a place in the New York Philharmonic Orchestra waiting for her.

On top of their relationship and business woes, Staten's father also continues to sniff around telling Staten that he's going to contest Staten's position as sole trustee of the Double K ranch.

The rockiness in their relationship only seems to continue as Quinn tells Ellie that she's going to New York to make some more money for Gracie's and that she wants Ellie to come on as a partner in the business. That night, they have a big celebration at Gracie's where things get heated with Staten and Davis. Staten punches Davis and has an outburst about how Davis is in debt and doesn't have any money, something Quinn had told him as a secret for him to keep.

When things quieten down, Quinn goes over to where Staten was sat at the bar and sees that he has removed their makeshift string bracelet, a sign that things are over between them.

The episode ends with Quinn sat solemnly at her piano and Staten riding out to the edge of a cliff to look over the hills of Ransom Canyon, with things left on quite an open-ended note for the pair and it not being known whether Quinn will go to New York or not.

What happened with Yancy and Ellie?

Marianly Tejada as Ellie and Jack Schumacher as Yancy in Ransom Canyon. Netflix

Having become closer than ever in the wake of Cap's death and with Ellie feeling as though she now knows everything about Yancy, Yancy professes his love for her and pops the big question.

Yancy not only proposes to Ellie but also tells her that he's already arranged for a priest to come and marry them that very evening. Ellie is excited but initially trepidatious, feeling as though she doesn't really know Yancy inside and out yet, to which he says that she does.

Yancy tells Davis that he won't be selling Cap's Fuller ranch, even though it will sell for $22 million. Yancy doesn't want to sell it and instead, wants to work on it just like Cap and eventually be buried there one day.

But Ellie gets quite the shock that evening as she prepares to don her dress ready for the ceremony when a mystery woman walks in, asking where Yancy is. Ellie asks who she is and she tells her that she's actually Yancy's wife.

Who killed Randall?

Philip Winchester as Sheriff Dan Brigman in Ransom Canyon. Netflix

It was revealed that Randall died in a car crash but was hit by a car driven by Lauren's mother Margaret Brigman.

Margaret was having an affair with Kit and Kit took the blame for the crime, even signing Lucas's emancipation papers over telling the police the truth. Margaret was drunk that evening and has clearly been struggling with the truth ever since, turning to alcohol and eventually moving to Austin.

With Lauren and Dan both knowing the truth about what happened, Dan is left with an impossible decision and Lauren continues to feel guilty as her and Lucas grow closer. Eventually, the pair make up and things seem to be well again in their relationship.

But Dan comes good in the end and can't see Kit go down for a crime he didn't commit, turning up at Margaret's door to arrest her himself.

We then see Kit return home to an emotional Lucas and then also Dan, who breaks down to Lauren as it becomes clear what he's chosen to do.

