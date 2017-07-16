Radio Times Drama Champion Round 4
Only 8 stars remain, but who'll make it through to the quarter finals?
From lavish period settings to thrilling modern cityscapes and dystopian futuristic worlds, TV dramas take us to weird, wild and wonderful places, where we live, laugh and love with the stars of the shows.
But which drama star is our favourite? That's the question we're hoping to answer in this year's Drama Champion tournament.
64 of the brightest and best from the world of TV drama have been whittled down to just 8 by YOU. They're now competing in a series of knock-out rounds, facing off against each other in head to head contests across Groups A, B, C and D.
Poldark's Aidan Turner has held the title for two years running - can he manage a third? Or is there a new Drama Champion waiting to be crowned?
Find your favourite stars in the groups below and get voting!
You can vote as many times as you like but you MUST do so before Round 4 polls close on Tuesday July 18th at 1PM BST
