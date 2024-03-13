Following the end of season 2, this new run will see Professor Jasper Tempest banged up in prison and with his career on the line, and forced to make a momentous decision.

Meanwhile, Jasper’s mother Adelaide, played by Frances de la Tour, and his therapist Dr Helena, played by Juliet Stevenson, will both be on hand to offer support.

Ben Miller as Professor T and Frances de la Tour as Adelaide Tempest in Professor T. Eagle Eye Drama for ITV and ITVX

The new season will once again be made up of six episodes, but fans don't need to worry that this will be the last time they see the professor - as the show has already been renewed for a fourth season.

When the news was first announced, Ben Miller said of returning for season 4: "There’s nothing out there quite like Professor T, with its unique mix of complex crimes and captivating characters, all set against the beautiful backdrop of Cambridge; the central enigma being the professor himself… a mystery I hope to investigate for many seasons to come!"

Meanwhile, Jo McGrath, executive producer and CCO at production company Eagle Eye Drama, said: "Professor T's unique mix of clever cases, compelling series arcs and an outstanding cast of warm, memorable characters have proven to be a big hit with audiences around the world."

The series first debuted in 2021, and is an adaptation of a Belgian series of the same name. It is predominantly set at Cambridge University, and filmed in Cambridge.

